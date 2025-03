Hyderabad: Two died on the spot after a speeding Brezza hit a water tanker at Exit-13 near Raviryala, Maheshwaram Mandal, Outer Ring Road, on Thursday, March 6.

According to reports, the crash killed a water tanker helper pouring water and a car passenger.

Another person suffered critical injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital for medical care.

Adhibatla police launched an investigation into the investigation.

More details awaited.