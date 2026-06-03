Speeding TGSRTC bus crashes near passenger area in JBS, biker trapped

With the help of a crane, locals and police officers lifted the bus to extract the motorcycle and thus saved his life.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 8:21 pm IST
two-wheeler rider stuck underneath RTC bus after accident
Two-wheeler rider stuck underneath RTC bus after accident

Hyderabad: A biker was trapped under a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad on Wednesday, June 3, causing panic in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the speeding bus crashed into the passenger area. Shiva, who was on his bike, got trapped under the wheels.

Onlookers attempted to help him and immediately alerted the local police in Maredpalli. With the help of a crane, locals and police officers lifted the bus to extract the motorcycle, thus saving his life.

Subhan Bakery

He sustained serious injuries and is under medical treatment.

The incident occurred while the bus was en route from JBS to Karkhana.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 8:21 pm IST

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