Speeding TGSRTC bus crashes near passenger area in JBS, biker trapped

Hyderabad: A biker was trapped under a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad on Wednesday, June 3, causing panic in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the speeding bus crashed into the passenger area. Shiva, who was on his bike, got trapped under the wheels.

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Onlookers attempted to help him and immediately alerted the local police in Maredpalli. With the help of a crane, locals and police officers lifted the bus to extract the motorcycle, thus saving his life.

He sustained serious injuries and is under medical treatment.

The incident occurred while the bus was en route from JBS to Karkhana.