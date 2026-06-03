Hyderabad caretaker assaults elderly woman, steals phones

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old caretaker was arrested by Tolichowki police on Tuesday, June 2, for allegedly assaulting his elderly woman patient and stealing two phones from the house.

The accused has been identified as Punna Kumara Swamy, originally hailing from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Swamy has previously been involved in three criminal cases and had been given a five-year jail sentence in 2017 for harassing his wife to the point of suicide, police stated in a release.

In the present case, Swamy had been hired as a caretaker for an elderly couple living at Aditya Nagar, Tolichowki, through Shyam Home Care services.

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On May 31, Swamy followed 77-year-old Asha Saxena to her room and wrapped a bed sheet around her neck. When she resisted, he hit her on her back and chest with his hands.

He forcibly took away her and her husband’s Samsung phones and stole four artificial bangles and a black-bead chain from Asha’s hands.

Swamy was apprehended on Tuesday from Pot Market, Secunderabad, where he was trying to sell the phones before fleeing to his native place.