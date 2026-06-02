Hyderabad police solve house burglary case in Bandlaguda, woman arrested

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda Police solved a house burglary case and arrested a woman accused of stealing gold and silver ornaments from a house in Bandlaguda.

According to the complaint lodged by N Giri Babu, a resident of EWS Colony, Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda, he and his family had gone to Yadagirigutta on May 30. During the early hours of May 31, he received a phone call from his sister-in-law informing him that the lock of his house had been broken.

After returning home, he found that the locks of the main door and almirah had been damaged. He also noticed that around 91 grams of gold ornaments and 100 tolas of silver ornaments were missing.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.

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During the probe, the complainant expressed suspicion against his neighbour, Kapari Narsamma.

During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the crime. She told investigators that she took advantage of the family’s absence after learning they had gone to Yadagirigutta and carried out the theft during the intervening night of May 30 and 31.

Following her confession, police recovered 8.2 tulas of gold ornaments and 1 kg 80 grams of silver ornaments.

Later, the accused was produced before the court for judicial remand. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether she was involved in any other similar offences.

Police advised citizens to ensure proper security arrangements before leaving home for outstation trips.