Spicejet, Tech Mahindra among electoral bonds donors to AAP: EC data

Electoral Bonds: EC releases fresh data on funding to political parties

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st March 2024 11:31 pm IST
AAP
Representative Image

New Delhi: Spicejet and Tech Mahindra were among those who donated to the Aam Aadmi Party through electoral bonds, according to Election Commission data made public on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Also Read
Electoral Bonds: EC releases fresh data on funding to political parties

Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Spicejet Limited, Derive Trading And Resorts Private Limit, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and V M Salgaocar Corporation Pvt Ltd were among the major companies that donated electoral bonds to the party.

MS Education Academy

Electoral Bonds: EC releases fresh data on funding to political parties

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st March 2024 11:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button