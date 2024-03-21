Spicejet, Tech Mahindra among electoral bonds donors to AAP: EC data

New Delhi: Spicejet and Tech Mahindra were among those who donated to the Aam Aadmi Party through electoral bonds, according to Election Commission data made public on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Spicejet Limited, Derive Trading And Resorts Private Limit, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and V M Salgaocar Corporation Pvt Ltd were among the major companies that donated electoral bonds to the party.

