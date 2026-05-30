Spirit update: Vanga, Prabhas take over Khairatabad today

Hyderabad: The excitement around Spirit continues to grow as the highly anticipated film brings together pan-India star Prabhas and blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After delivering massive hits like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, Vanga is now focused on what is being seen as one of the biggest projects of his career. The latest update from the film’s production has now grabbed the attention of fans.

According to the latest buzz, the Spirit shoot is taking place today in Khairatabad, Hyderabad. The film has already generated huge expectations among movie lovers across the country, and every update related to the project is creating excitement on social media.

Prabhas Joins Today’s Shooting Schedule

A major highlight from the ongoing schedule is that Prabhas has joined the shoot. Sources indicate that the superstar is currently participating in the Hyderabad schedule. However, no other main cast members are part of today’s filming activities. The schedule is reportedly focused on scenes involving Prabhas.

Spirit is easily among the most awaited Indian films in production. The collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created tremendous curiosity among audiences. Fans are expecting a powerful action drama with Vanga’s signature storytelling style and Prabhas’ larger-than-life screen presence.

While working on Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also announced a new youthful entertainer titled Romanchakam under Bhadrakali Pictures. Despite taking up multiple responsibilities, the filmmaker remains fully focused on completing Spirit, which continues to be his most ambitious project to date.

With the Hyderabad schedule progressing and Prabhas actively participating in the shoot, fans can expect more exciting updates from Spirit in the coming weeks.