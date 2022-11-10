Spotify introduces new Apple Watch app experience

Spotify introduces new Apple Watch app experience

San Francisco: Leading music streaming platform Spotify has started rolling its new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures.

The new update allows users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in ‘Your Library’, the company said in a blogpost.

Additionally, the new update allows users to quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself.

It offers “new sleek design with larger artwork, animations”, and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

“It is also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you will never miss fresh episodes from your favourite creators,” the company said.

The music streaming platform mentioned that the users have to make sure to update the application to the latest version.

Spotify has brought its ‘Tap’ shortcut to Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. By pressing and holding on the side of the glasses, users can instantly start playing music on their phones.

The platform can also be used in the ambient mode on Amazon’s ‘Fire TV Omni QLED’ televisions, to let subscribers explore recommendations or “flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control”. the company said.

