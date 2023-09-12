Spotify launches new kind of playlist that changes as per your mood

New Delhi: Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday launched a new kind of playlist called ‘daylist’ that changes as per users’ moods or feelings.

The daylist updates throughout the day based on users’ past listening habits.

The daylist tool is available to both free and premium users across the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

“This new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week. It updates frequently between sunup and sundown with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you,” Spotify said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that users will get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of their daylist.

“With relatable titles including thrillwave, happy dance, pumpkin spice, and more, the playlist helps you understand more about your taste in music — and express your unique audio identity,” Spotify said.

Users can also find daylist on mobile in the Made For You hub. On the desktop and web, simply search ‘daylist’ to bring up your playlist.

The company further mentioned that daylist updates multiple times a day, and users can view when their next update will be from the playlist page on

mobile.

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo more users to sign up for its paid services, Spotify is testing to make in-app lyrics a premium-only feature.

Several Spotify users noticed that in-app lyrics, which pop up under the playing song, were locked away under a paywall.

Instead, they saw only a notification bubble saying, “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium,” with a link to sign up. Spotify told The Verge the feature is currently in a testing phase.