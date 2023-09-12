X adds unique animation to ‘like’ button for Apple’s event

Three years ago, Apple began using Twitter “like” animations to promote its events, with the first use being for the September 2020 “Time Flies” event.

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run has added a unique animation to the “like” button for Apple’s mega event — Wonderlust, which will take place later on Tuesday.

On using the ‘#AppleEvent’ hashtag, the new animation gets implemented. According to MacRumors, clicking the like button pushes the logo to spread into pieces, before changing back into the typical love heart. The brief animation mimics the Apple logo graphics used to promote the Apple event — multi-coloured metallic Apple logos — possibly a reference to the titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro. The colours used in the Apple logo also match the colours expected for the iPhone 15 Pro, including silver, grey, black, and dark blue, the report said. A number of users also shared the development on X.

“Is the #AppleEvent animation working for you too,” a user wrote. “The #AppleEvent hashtag has implemented an animation for the like button,” another user said. One more user stated, “The #AppleEvent has changed the like button. Tap the button twice to see it”.

Three years ago, Apple began using Twitter “like” animations to promote its events, with the first use being for the September 2020 “Time Flies” event. The “Wonderlust” event also features a custom Twitter hashtag with Apple’s logo, just like WWDC in June.

At the event, the iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years. It will include camera system upgrades across the range, with the Pro models getting an improved 3-nanometer processor. iPhone 15 is also expected to feature USB-C type for the first time. Introducing a USB-C charging cable point in iPhone 15 is set to herald a new era for Apple.

