Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhones on 1st day of global sale

New Delhi: Apple is all set to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on the first day of its global sales, within the country as well as export to a few other markets sooner than ever before, reliable sources said on Tuesday.

People close to the matter told IANS that India-made iPhone 15 will be available on the first day of its global sale.

The new iPhone 15 series was likely to go on sale in the days or weeks following the launch on Tuesday (US time).

According to sources, a small set of ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 units is set to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch.

In August, Apple maker Foxconn geared up the local production of the next-generation iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever, as the company doubled down on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Also Read iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature 8GB RAM, 1TB storage

Sources close to the development had told IANS that Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the launch-to-availability gap and increase its exports from India to other nations.

Last year, Apple started assembling the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India in September, a first in years when a new iPhone was assembled within weeks of its global launch in the country.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years. It will include camera system upgrades across the range, with the Pro models getting an improved 3-nanometer processor.

iPhone 15 is also expected to feature USB-C type for the first time. Introducing a USB-C charging cable point in iPhone 15 is set to herald a new era for Apple.

Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are set to garner 7 per cent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market in India this year.

The market momentum for iPhones in India has been driven by the sales of the previous-generation iPhones.