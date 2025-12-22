Spotify leak rumour: 256M songs, but who has 300TB storage?

Hyderabad: If you are the kind of listener who switches from Arijit Singh to Anirudh to old Ilaiyaraaja playlists in one night, this news will feel unreal. A pirate activist group claims it has scraped Spotify at massive scale and built a so called “preservation archive” that could be shared through torrents.

256 Million Spotify Songs Leaked

According to a post shared via Anna’s Archive, the collection includes around 256 million rows of track metadata and about 86 million audio files, packed into roughly 300TB of data.

The group says it sorted content by popularity and plans staged releases, plus extras like playlists and more files later.

300TB download sounds cool, but reality is brutal

Even if someone tries, 300TB is not a “one-night download” situation. It would require massive storage, sustained high-speed internet, and serious hardware.

Spotify’s response so far

Spotify says it is investigating. A company representative told Billboard that a third party scraped public metadata and used illegal methods to get access to some audio by bypassing DRM, and that Spotify is actively investigating the incident.

Another detail floating around is that, as of Sunday, Dec. 21, the report suggested only metadata had been released, not the music files.