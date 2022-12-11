Springfields School celebrates 32nd Annual Sports Day

Springfields School located at Masab Tank celebrated its 32nd Annual Sports Day “VERVE” with great fervour on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hockey Grounds, Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad. Mohammed Jaffar Hussain Meraj – MLA graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Alica Joe – an International Gymnast and Wushu Champion presided over the function as the Guest of Honour.

“Verve – 2022” was all about lively, enthusiastic displays of Sportsmanship and Fair Play.

More than 500 students took part in various activities and events like March Past, Races, Drills, Displays – Aerobics, Gymnastics/Pyramids, Wushu, Karate etc. They were thoroughly energetic and smartly performed their best. Enthusiasm to participate, compete & win could easily be seen in their eyes.

There were around 2000 spectators which included the school management, honourable dignitaries, special guests, esteemed parents and a few of our Ex-students.

Headmistress Asima Qureshi gave the School Report and two of our proud students who secured 10 GPA in the SSC Board Examinations 2021-2022 were applauded and felicitated with the Topper’s Cup.

The chief guest also gave a motivational speech, in which he advised everyone to participate in the field of sports as an integral part of overall good education.

He distributed medals and certificates to the winners of Zonal & District Level Sports Tournaments.

The concerted efforts of the committed team of teachers, the hard work of the Sports Coaches and the coordination of the Admin team were evident all through a well-organised and successful grand event.