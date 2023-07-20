Sreejita De changes her name after marriage

Mumbai: Sreejita De, who was last seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, recently married her longtime partner, Michael Blohm-Pape, in Germany and has officially changed her name. In an interview with Etimes, the Nazr actress discussed this special moment.

Sreejita De to Sreejita De Blohm Pape

Being an actor, Sreejita stated that it was a big decision for her to change her name and that she had given it a lot of thought.

“Being a celebrity, changing my name was a huge deal for me. We had many discussions prior to marriage. I thought about what the name should be after the wedding. And finally, I decided that I would keep my name and add my husband’s surname to it. Because I’m married to him now, I decided that it should be Sreejita De Blohm Pape. So I became Sreejita De Blohm Pape on June 30th, our legal wedding day.”

She further added that when she officially changed her name, she took Micheal by surprise.

“Michael was not aware of it. In fact, when I signed our legal wedding papers as Sreejita De Blohm Pape, he wasn’t just surprised; he was teary-eyed too.”

The couple got married in a Christian wedding on July 1 in Germany. The traditional Indian wedding will take place in October-November this year.