Photos: Sreeleela reintroduces herself as ‘Dr. Sreeleela’

She shared that this journey was more than just about a degree. It was about "growth, faith, tears, and resilience".

Published: 14th February 2026 10:54 am IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 10:57 am IST
Sreeleela in graduation gown with her mother at her graduation ceremony.
Sreeleela reintroduces herself as 'Dr. Sreeleela' after earning her MBBS degree.

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Sreeleela has now added another feather to her cap after graduating with an MBBS degree after 6 years of hard work.

Many photos and videos from the convocation ceremony at the DY Patil University in Mumbai surfaced on social media.

Now, the ‘Dhamaka’ actress has compiled an emotional note on social media, looking back at her long yet fulfilling journey.

Posting a couple of pictures from the graduation ceremony, Sreeleela wrote on her official Instagram handle, “A milestone. A journey—one that you were a part of, knowingly or unknowingly. A sacred space that became my serene escape from the facade… a place where I could simply be me. Your girl kept her promise.”

Expressing her gratitude to all those who believed in her and supported her through all this, she added, “To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you.”

“Dear reader, I’m grateful for you. For the time you gave me. For every smile, every word of encouragement, every silent prayer. This chapter shaped me. It humbled me. It strengthened me,” added Sreeleela.

She finally concluded the post by reintroducing herself as Dr. Sreeleela.

“So let me reintroduce myself to you…Yours lovingly, Dr. Sreeleela,” she signed off.

Apart from her academic aspirations, Sreeleela is also busy with her acting commitments. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s next.

Over and above this, she will also be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”.

