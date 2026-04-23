Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut hits roadblocks and faces delays

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, who made her mark in South cinema, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She is starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu. The film is produced by T-Series, with music composed by Pritam.

Shoot Still in Early Stages

Contrary to rumours, the shooting of the film is far from complete. Anurag Basu recently clarified that only about 45 days of filming have been done. He said, “The majority of the shooting is done is a myth. The shooting has just started.” Earlier reports claiming the project was almost finished were false.

Release Timeline Uncertain

The film was initially scheduled for a December 2025 release. However, due to multiple reasons, the timeline has been delayed. With most of the work still pending, the film is unlikely to release before 2027. The official title of the movie remains undecided, with speculations suggesting names like “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.” Basu also confirmed that the film is not connected to the Aashiqui franchise, despite rumours.

The first schedule of 45 days was completed in Chalsa, West Bengal. Recently, Kartik and Sreeleela resumed filming in Srinagar and Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Early pictures from the shoot show the lead pair in casual attire, with Kartik sporting a rugged look. Fans have been excited to see glimpses of their chemistry from the promo released in February 2025.

Future Plans of Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu revealed that he is eager to start his long-anticipated Kishore Kumar biopic after completing this project. He described the biopic as his personal dream film, which he wants to begin as soon as possible.

The film has faced delays due to creative reasons and script adjustments. Both Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have recently faced box office setbacks, which has raised questions about the film’s performance. Additionally, the increasing number of romantic films in the market may affect its audience reception. Despite this, the project continues to generate buzz, especially as Sreeleela makes her Hindi film debut.