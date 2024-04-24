‘SRH ante flower anukunnavaa..,’ Pat Cummins speaks in Telugu

Hyderabad: After meeting superstar Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has become even more popular among fans in Telugu states. The cricketer has now amazed everyone by reciting famous dialogues from Telugu blockbuster movies.

He nailed it with Telugu movie dialogues, including ones from Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Pawan Kalyan. Cummins showed a knack for delivering Tollywood hero dialogues. The video featuring these dialogues went viral, gaining traction on social media.

The cricketer delivered the famous dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s movie Pokiri: “Okkasari Commit Aithe, Na Maata Nene Vinanu.” He also said, “Cummins Ante Class Kadu…Mass…Oora Mass.” Cummins then recreated the popular dialogue from Pushpa and replaced it with SRH. “SRH Ante Flower Anukunnava…Fire,” showing off Allu Arjun’s signature pose from the movie Pushpa. And in the end he did a surprise Pawan Kalyan’s most popular signature pose.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, when David Warner captained SRH, he also recreated popular dialogues and did dance moments from hit movies, and interestingly, he still shares a strong connection with Telugu fans.

In the IPL 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been making waves with their performances. Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, the team has shown remarkable growth. SRH’s batting prowess was on full display as they set the highest record runs in IPL History. Pat Cummins’s leadership is indeed special.