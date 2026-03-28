SRH head Kavya Maran, Anirudh’s wedding talks resurface

Hyderabad: Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have become the talk of the town once again, with rumours about their relationship and possible wedding going viral on social media.

The buzz, which started in Tamil media, has now spread widely, leaving fans curious about whether the duo is really planning to tie the knot.

Dating rumours gain momentum

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya Maran’s relationship has been doing the rounds for quite some time. The rumours gained traction after alleged photos of the two spending time together in Las Vegas surfaced online.

Netizens claimed that the duo were seen enjoying dinner dates and casual outings, which further fueled dating rumours. Their professional connection also adds to the narrative, as Anirudh has worked extensively with Sun Pictures, a part of Kavya Maran’s family-owned Sun Network.

Anirudh’s reaction grabs attention

The rumours intensified after Anirudh was recently asked about his marriage at a public event. Responding with a smile, he said, “This again?” and chose to walk away without giving a clear answer.

🗣️: Sir, Sikiram marriage ku invite pannunga #Anirudh: Idhu Vera😂 pic.twitter.com/25je7w4wor — Movie Buff (@moviesbuff_) March 7, 2026

His decision to neither confirm nor deny the rumours has sparked more speculation among fans.

Despite the ongoing buzz, both Anirudh and Kavya Maran remain focused on their respective careers. Anirudh is currently one of the highest-paid music directors in India and is working on multiple big-budget films across industries.

Meanwhile, Kavya continues to play a key role in managing Sunrisers Hyderabad and her family’s business ventures.

No official confirmation yet

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Anirudh or Kavya Maran regarding their relationship or wedding plans.