Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma is trending all over the internet — and for good reason! He smashed 141 runs from just 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings. It was one of the highest scores ever in IPL history, and the best score by an Indian player. Fans can’t stop talking about it!

Abhishek is only 24 years old, but he’s already doing big things in cricket. He started young, played in India’s U-19 World Cup winning team in 2018, and trained under Yuvraj Singh during the COVID lockdown.

He made his India debut in 2024. Even though he got out for zero in his first match, he bounced back in the next game with a fast century in just 46 balls. Later, he scored another century against England with 135 runs from 54 balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s Salary: How Much Does He Earn?

Abhishek is not just scoring runs—he’s making serious money too!

– IPL 2025 Salary: Rs. 14 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad

– BCCI Salary: Rs, 1 crore (Grade C contract)

– Match Fees: Rs. 3 lakh per T20I game

– Brand Deals: Around Rs. 6–8 lakh per year

– Estimated Net Worth: Rs. 12–15 crore

House and Car Collection

Abhishek lives in a luxurious home in Amritsar with his family. He owns a stylish BMW 320d and also has cars like the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Innova. He enjoys a mix of comfort and cool looks!

From local cricket in Punjab to setting IPL records, Abhishek Sharma’s rise is amazing.