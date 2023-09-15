Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to enter final of Asia Cup

Sri Lanka will take on India in final on Sunday.

Asia cup final
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Colombo: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets via DLS method in a super four match to secure their place in the final of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 after rain reduced the match to 42-overs a side contest.

However, Kusal Mendis (91) led a valiant batting display alongside Charith Asalanka (49 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) as Sri Lanka overhauled the target in 42 overs.

Earlier, opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29) after opting to bat in the crucial fixture.

But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 252 for 7 in 42 overs (Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out), Abdullah Shafique 52; Matheesha Pathirana 3/64)

Sri Lanka 252 for 8 in 42 overs (Kusal Mendis 91 Charith Asalanka 49 not out; Iftikhar Ahmed 3/50).

