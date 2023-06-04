Sri Lanka braces for southwest monsoon with warnings issued

According to the forecast, heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2023 10:35 pm IST
Highest in 40 years: Saudi received 31.81mm of rainfall in April
Photo: SPA

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology forecasted on Sunday that the southwest monsoon is likely to be gradually established across the country during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the forecast.

Also Read
Sri Lanka President urges party unity to handle economic crisis

According to the forecast, heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

MS Education Academy

“General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers,” it said.

The southwest monsoon brings rains mainly in the southwestern part of Sri Lanka between May and September, with flood and landslide warnings often issued during this period.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2023 10:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button