Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on transport vehicles

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2023 9:52 pm IST
Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions on transport vehicles
Transport Vehicles (Representative image)

Colombo: Sri Lanka will relax restrictions on imports of vehicles required for transportation of goods and passengers this week, State Finance Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said on Sunday.

BookMyMBBS

The state minister told the media that the import restrictions on vehicles such as trucks and buses would be lifted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Sri Lanka to join RCEP trade bloc: President Wickremesinghe

The Sri Lankan government restricted the import of 1,465 items in August 2022 due to the economic crisis but lifted restrictions on most of those items on several separate occasions.

MS Education Academy

Official data show that Sri Lanka’s total import expenditure in 2022 amounted to over 18 billion US dollars, recording a decline of 11.4 per cent from 2021.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2023 9:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button