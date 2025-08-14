Sridhar Babu among India’s most influential leaders in AI

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been named among the country’s most influential leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the year 2025 by Analytics India Magazine.

The list includes a wide mix of people from different specialisations, including scientists, researchers, startup founders, tech veterans, policymakers, public sector leaders and storytellers.

IT minister Sridhar Babu has been named in the ‘Policy makers’ along with other leaders such as Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, former minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Lucknow MLA Rajeshwar Singh and others.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has lauded the minister’s efforts in transforming Telangana into a startup capital and global hub for AI and emphasised that his dedication and commitment to innovation play a pivotal role in positioning Telangana at the forefront of the AI revolution.