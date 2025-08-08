Sridhar Babu inaugurates manufacturing facilities worth Rs 347 cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Friday, August 8, inaugurated two manufacturing facilities and laid the foundation stone for the expansion of a Extra High Voltage Transformer (EHVT) power plant at the premises of Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems Private Limited in Rudraram, Sangareddy district, on Friday, August 8.

The CRGO Core Processing Centre, worth Rs 65 crore and the Surge Arrester Unit, worth Rs 105 crore, along with the Rs 177 crore EHVT plant, are a part of the Rs 347 crore investment by Toshiba.

On this occasion, Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana is emerging as a global manufacturing hub while adding that the state is expected to register industrial output of Rs 2.77 lakh crore for the year 2024-25, with the manufacturing sector contributing nearly 48 per cent of that.

“In just 9 months, merchandise exports worth Rs 1 lakh crore have been recorded from the state. The GSDP growth rate stands at 8.2%, which is higher than the national average,” he added.

The minister further went on to say that, according to the Economic Survey (2024–25), it is estimated that India’s domestic electricity demand will double by 2040. He said that the government is working proactively to attract new industries to meet this demand.

“With the vision of transforming Telangana into the Renewables Engine of India, we have introduced the Clean & Green Energy Policy – 2025. So far, we have attracted investments worth ₹29,000 crore in the clean energy sector. Special plans are being formulated and implemented to scale up new renewable energy capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030,” he added.

He went on to say that the Telangana government had signed an MoU with Toshiba for investments worth Rs 562 crore during their visit to Japan in April and launched investments worth Rs 347 with ‘bullet train speed’.

“These investments will elevate the Telangana brand further in the global energy sector,” the minister expressed with optimism.