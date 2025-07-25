Min Sridhar Babu woos UAE industrialists to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries minister, D Sridhar Babu, has urged UAE industrialists to make significant investments in the state, highlighting the immense opportunities available for industrial development.

He made these remarks at the ‘Investopia Global’ international conference, jointly organised by the UAE and the Telangana government at HICC, Madhapur, on Thursday, July 24.

Addressing the delegates, minister Sridhar Babu stated, “Though Telangana is small geographically, it is very big in its aspirations and execution. We have set a target to transform the state into a three trillion-dollar economy by 2047.”

He outlined the state’s strategic plans, including the expansion of dry ports, multi-modal logistics parks, and industrial corridors.

The minister emphasised that initiatives such as net-zero industrial parks, EV zones, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and Metro Phase-2 will further contribute to industrial growth.

He projected Telangana to become a global hub for FinTech, Climate-Tech, and smart mobility innovations. “Rapid growth is being witnessed in data centres, GCCs (Global Capability Centres), AI labs, and aerospace clusters,” he added.

Our State is positioning itself as a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with over ₹3.2 lakh crore in new investments secured in just 18 months and a GSDP growth rate of 8.2% surpassing the national average. This momentum reflects the state’s strong economic fundamentals and… pic.twitter.com/38THwS0hYr — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) July 24, 2025

Minister highlights Telangana’s track record

Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s track record in attracting investments, noting that the state has drawn over Rs. 3.2 lakh crore ($38.5 billion USD approximately) in the past 18 months alone.

He also pointed out a significant increase in exports from Telangana to the UAE, which grew 2.5 times in the 2024-25 financial year. Pharma, aerospace, digital services, and food processing were identified as key sectors driving this growth.

The minister also acknowledged the existing investments by UAE companies in Telangana, including Lulu Group, DP World, and NAFCO.

The event saw the participation of prominent dignitaries, including the UAE minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, along with senior UAE officials Mohammed Alwahai and Walid Hareb Al Falahi, Investopia CEO Dr. Jean Farres, and senior Telangana officials Sanjay Kumar and K Shashanka.