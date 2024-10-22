Srinagar airport goes on high alert as Indigo flight receives bomb threat

The authorities carried out a thorough search of the flight which was scheduled to take off for Delhi via Jammu at around 5.20 pm.

Srinagar: The security grid at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday went on high alert mode after a hoax call about a possible bomb threat, officials said.

The officials said a call was received at the Srinagar airport about a bomb in the Indigo flight that had arrived here from Mumbai.

“However, it turned out to be a hoax,” a senior official of Airport Authority of India here said.

The official said the hoax call did not affect the flight operations.

