Srinivasa Reddy hits back after KTR’s swipe over aerospace foray

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Revenue and Housing, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, on Thursday, September 3, hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao after the latter raised questions over his family’s foray into the aerospace industry.

Srinivasa Reddy accused the family of Rama Rao of corruption and illegal activities.

The minister posted on X his reply to an earlier post by KT Rama Rao (KTR), who took a swipe at the launch of Raghava Aerospace & Defence.

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“After CM Anumula brother’s aerospace & defence foray, now the Revenue Minister Ponguleti family has entered the aerospace industry. I guess these are the two brilliant companies that will provide the 2 lakh jobs promised by Rahul Gandhi,” posted KTR.

After CM Anumula brother’s aerospace & defence foray, now Revenue Minister Ponguleti family entered Aerospace industry



I guess these are the two brilliant companies that will provide the 2 lakh jobs promised by @RahulGandhi



Well done sir on empowering your CM & Minister’s… pic.twitter.com/m976onPX6a — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 3, 2026

“Well done, sir, on empowering your CM & Minister’s families… humongous growth within a short span. Why don’t you go ahead and share tips on “Get Richie rich quick” scheme with the rest of the country’s youth, Rahul Ji,” taunted the former minister.

Also Read Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hits back at Harish Rao

Srinivasa Reddy hits back

Srinivasa Reddy hit back with a stinging post, targeting KTR and his family. “Kalvakuntla Academy of Corruption – All illegal activities are taught here. Professor: KTR – King of Teaching Robbery Corruption College Location: Erravelli Farm House,” wrote the minister.

Kalvakuntla Academy of Corruption – All illegal activities are taught here.



Professor: KTR – King of Teaching Robbery

Corruption College Location: Erravelli Farm House



Mr.KTR @KTRBRS , You’ve already given the nation a masterclass in paper leaks through Globarena, linked to… — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) September 3, 2026

“You’ve already given the nation a masterclass in paper leaks through Globarena, linked to student suicides in Telangana, followed by the NEET paper leak and suicides nationwide,” the Congress leader told KTR.

“Now, let’s move on to the next chapters in your course: How to tap your own sister’s and brother-in-law’s phones. How to grab lands through Dharani. How to do business with hospitals while serving as Health Minister – your brother-in-law Harish Rao could take a masterclass here. How to turn Rs 20 crore of party wealth into Rs 1,600 crore and how to loot public money and rise from rubber slippers to a farmhouse empire. Over to you, Professor Drama Rao. The nation is ready for the next lesson,” posted Srinivasa Rao.

The minister reminded the BRS leader that he had been in business for 30 years, long before entering politics – building a legitimate business from a humble background, creating jobs, and earning every rupee honestly.

“Yet, honest business seems to be a problem for you. For you, hard work is questionable, legitimate business is suspicious, but corruption, illegal wealth, and the misuse of power are somehow acceptable,” the minister added.