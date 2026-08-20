Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hits back at Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday, August 20, said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had failed as the Opposition.

The minister alleged that the BRS was spreading falsehoods to create anxiety among the people. “Other than that, your party has been of no use to the public at all,” he said.

Referring to Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao’s remarks on prohibited lands, Srinivas Reddy said, “When Harish Rao speaks of commissions, it feels like a murderer expressing condolences.”

He questioned Harish Rao over alleged corruption during the BRS tenure, adding that BRS MLC K Kavitha had spoken about it on multiple occasions. He also asked Rao whether corruption was the reason for his prosperity.

In a post on X, the minister highlighted the alleged Kaleshwaram scam, among other issues.

“From Kaleshwaram to Dharani to medical colleges, BRS leaders who looted in every sector—calling this a ‘commission government’ is utterly shameful. Assuming that work happened under commissions during their rule is what’s happening now too—that’s your delusion. Don’t thrust your delusion onto the people,” he said.

Reddy also accused the BRS of failing while in power and being unable to think from the people’s perspective.

Also Read Harish Rao writes to Rahul over prohibited lands in Telangana

Harish Rao seeks resignation

The minister’s remarks came a day after Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao sought his resignation over the prohibited lands issue.

On Wednesday, August 19, Harish Rao said ministers could not shift the blame for their own decisions onto officials and that Srinivas Reddy should resign on moral grounds.

The issue concerns private lands being included in the state’s prohibited list, making them ineligible for sale, gift or mortgage.

Prohibited lands include government lands, endowment lands and properties under dispute, and are listed under Section 22A of the Registration Act.