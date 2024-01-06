SRK and Gauri Khan once ended their relationship because...

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s beloved power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been setting relationship goals for nearly three decades now. The couple, who tied the knot in 1991, is truly an admirable one – from their teenage love to following different religious faiths or fighting all odds together.

Despite their enduring love story, there was a time when Gauri considered parting ways with Shah Rukh Khan, as revealed in a 1994 interview with Filmfare.

In the interview, Gauri disclosed that the initial reason for their break was her family’s difficulty accepting Shah Rukh Khan’s religion. She decided to prioritize her family’s feelings and chose to end the relationship. She said, “Oh, that was at the beginning when my family had yet to reconcile themselves to the fact that he’s a Muslim. I didn’t want to hurt my family, so I decided to break up with Shah Rukh.”

Additionally, Gauri mentioned Shah Rukh’s over-possessive behaviour as a contributing factor, stating, “He was becoming a little too possessive, and I’m a very independent person. I need space. Shah Rukh made me claustrophobic. The tensions were getting too much, so I decided that there was no point in carrying on.”

However, Shah Rukh, known as the ‘King of Romance’ on screen, proved to be equally determined off-screen. He refused to let go of Gauri and followed her to Mumbai, where she was on vacation with friends. Gauri recalled how, on the last day of their trip, SRK appeared under her building in Mumbai, determined to win her back.

Despite initially feeling frustrated by Shah Rukh’s behaviour, Gauri ultimately gave in, and the couple reconciled. She admitted, “At that moment, I hated him for following me all the way from Delhi.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and inpiring couples of B-town.