SRK, AR Rahman reunite at Vignesh-Nayanthara’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music maestro AR Rahman reunited at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram on June 9. AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen has posted a picture on social media.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen posing with AR Rahman and AR Ameen. While the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with black pants as his outfit of the day, the father-son duo chose ethnic attires for the occasion.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with lovely comments and remembered their musical outings like ‘Dil se’, ‘Swades’, ‘One 2 ka 4’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

A fan wrote, “Alexa, play Dil Se re! “

Another fan commented, “Omggggg…..my two biggest favourites …Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame.”

AR Rahman has produced the song for Mani Ratnam’s 1998 film ‘Dil Se’ which starred Shah Rukh in the lead role.

Shah Rukh and AR Rahman were among the select guests at Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s wedding recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next star in ‘Jawan’ alongside Nayanthara. Apart from them, Sanya Malhotra will also feature in the awaited project.