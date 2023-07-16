SRK, Deepika, Virat in Pakistan? AI photos go viral

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 16th July 2023 3:32 pm IST

Imagine football legend Cristiano Ronaldo selling vegetables on the streets of Pakistan. Somethings can never happen in real life but hey! what are artificial intelligence (AI) for?

A Pakistani filmmaker Saboor Akram created AI images of famous global celebrities including Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and ace cricketer Virat Kohli, reimagining them on the streets of Pakistan.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a mustard suit while Virat Kohli looked crisp in a pink suit.

The post also included Leonel Messi, Pakistani cricketer Baba Azam, rapper Eminem, British singer Zayn Malik, The Weekend, Ariana, reality star Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hollywood personalities Zendaya, John Cena, tennis player Roger Federer and more.

