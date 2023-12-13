SRK drops special birthday post for ‘inimitable legend’ Rajinikanth

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Rajinikanth on his birthday with a special post.

On Tuesday night, SRK took to Instagram and shared a still from the song ‘Lungi Dance’ from the film ‘Chennai Express’ which he captioned, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!”

In the picture, SRK can be seen bowing to a picture of Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Dunki’.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki’s official trailer titled ‘Dunki: Drop 4’ which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Talking about Rajinikanth, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘ ‘Thalaivar 170’. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand.