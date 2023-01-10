SRK is 4th richest actor in the world, check TOP 10 list here

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not only amassed a massive fan following but is also one of the wealthiest actors in the world. He is the owner of several luxurious properties across the globe.

Bollywood’s King Khan adds to his wealth from many sources like brand endorsements, films, production houses and other business ventures.

Badshah Khan has featured among the list of top richest actors list issued by the World of Statistics on their official Twitter handle. He is the only Indian actor on the list with Rs 6,306 crore net worth. SRK makes 4th place on the list. He is the only Bollywood actor to feature in the list.

American actor Jerry Seinfeld topped the list followed by Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Top 10 Richest Actors In The World

Richest actors in the world:



🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

SRK Brand Endorsements List

Shah Rukh Khan endorses 14 brands including the likes of ICICI, Byju’s, BigBasket, Tag Heuer, Lux and Hyundai. He reportedly charges between Rs 5.5 Crore and Rs.10 Crore as his remuneration per brand.

The actor’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has also helped him to add to his wealth.

A report by Forbes suggests that Shah Rukh Khan has an average annual income of approximately Rs 313 crore.

Forbes has ranked SRK three times among the richest actors in the world.

He also owns the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, the CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders and other cricket teams which play various leagues.