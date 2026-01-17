SRK may reprise Don role following Ranveer Singh’s exit

The Don franchise is back in the spotlight, and this time the buzz is bigger than ever. Bollywood fans are excited by fresh reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan might return to Don 3 after Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the film. If true, it could mark the comeback of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic on-screen characters.

Shah Rukh Khan first brought Don to life in the 2006 reboot, followed by the superhit Don 2 in 2011. His stylish swagger, sharp dialogue, and unforgettable screen presence made the character legendary for a new generation. So when Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh stepping into the role, reactions were mixed. Many fans were curious, while others missed SRK already.

Now, reports say Ranveer Singh is no longer part of the project due to creative differences with the film’s team. This unexpected development has reopened the door for Shah Rukh Khan’s return.

But there’s a twist.

Insiders reveal that SRK is willing to come back only if director Atlee joins the project. After their massive success with Jawan, Shah Rukh reportedly trusts Atlee’s vision for high-octane action and grand storytelling. He believes Atlee’s direction could take Don 3 to a whole new level.

However, the makers of the film, led by Farhan Akhtar, have not officially confirmed any casting changes yet. Everything remains under discussion, and final decisions are still pending. Still, the possibility alone has set social media on fire, with fans eagerly demanding “SRK as Don” once again.

For now, Don 3 remains a film full of suspense both on screen and behind the scenes. Whether Shah Rukh Khan returns or a new Don rises, one thing is certain, Bollywood’s most stylish criminal is ready to make headlines again.