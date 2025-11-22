SRK pays tribute to 26/11 victims at Global Peace Honours

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful and emotional speech at the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday. The event brought together citizens, dignitaries, and celebrities to remember the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. It also honoured the bravery of Indian soldiers and security personnel.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute To 26/11

In a video shared by ANI, Shah Rukh Khan said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

He also recited four lines dedicated to Indian soldiers. He said, “When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren’t you ever afraid, look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it.”

Shah Rukh urged everyone to stand together for harmony and humanity. He said, “Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain. If we have peace among us, nothing can shake India.”

The ceremony was hosted by Vikrant Massey. Tiger Shroff performed a special act in memory of the martyrs. Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and several other celebrities joined the tribute. The event also presented honours such as the Global Peace Honours, the National Valour Award, and the Leadership Honour.