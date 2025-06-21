SRK picks two Pakistani cricketers for his team, check names

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” is more than just a superstar on the big screen. He’s a game-changer in the world of cricket too. With a deep love for the sport and an eye for global opportunities, SRK has built one of the most recognized cricket franchises in the T20 world – the Knight Riders Group.

His cricket journey began with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a team that went from underdogs to champions, lifting the IPL trophy three times — in 2012, 2014, and 2024. The 2024 season was a glorious comeback, with KKR dominating the league and lifting their third title under strong leadership and brilliant performances.

SRK then expanded globally by launching:

• Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) — a four-time title-winning team (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020),

• Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Major League Cricket (USA) — promoting cricket in North America with a star-studded squad.

• Abu Dhabi Kight Riders in International League T20.

Together, these teams represent the heart of SRK’s Knight Riders Empire, blending cricket, entertainment, and global ambition.

Knight Riders adds Pakistani Players

Ahead of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) made headlines by picking two Pakistani players in the draft held on June 18.

Mohammad Amir

The left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan brings world-class experience. Amir has already played four CPL seasons, taking 51 wickets in 39 matches at a brilliant average of 18.09. Known for his swing and accuracy in death overs, Amir is expected to strengthen TKR’s bowling attack and mentor younger players.

Usman Tariq

A rising star and off-spinner from Pakistan, Usman Tariq made waves in the PSL 2025 by taking 10 wickets in just 5 matches for Quetta Gladiators. TKR will be his debut team in the CPL, and many are excited to see what this young spinner can bring to Caribbean pitches.

Pakistani Players Banned from IPL

While TKR fans are thrilled, these signings also bring attention to a long-standing issue — Pakistani players are still banned from playing in the IPL due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. Since 2009, the BCCI has not allowed Pakistani players in the IPL, and after the 2012 breakdown in India–Pakistan cricket relations, even bilateral series between the countries have stopped.

So, while Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq can play for Shah Rukh Khan’s TKR, they remain ineligible to play for KKR or any other IPL team.