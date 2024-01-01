SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s movie on cards!

Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as the highly anticipated Dhoom 4 project is in the works. The makers are currently in the process of finalizing the cast for the upcoming installment of the action-packed franchise. The Dhoom franchise has been a blockbuster with its super stylish and charismatic antagonists like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, adding to the movie’s allure.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in this action thriller series, rumors are swirling about Shah Rukh Khan potentially joining the cast of Dhoom 4.

Recently, social media went abuzz with speculations that Shah Rukh Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vidyut Jammwal, could be teaming up for Dhoom 4. A fan shared a collage picture of these actors, sparking excitement among fans who flooded the comment section, expressing their enthusiasm for this hypothetical star-studded cast.

Speculations are also rife that Tollywood star Ram Charan is being considered for the next chapter of Dhoom.

However, The Indian Express quickly dispelled these rumors, citing an inside source who clarified, “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet.”

In the midst of the Dhoom 4 rumors, Shah Rukh Khan addressed his upcoming projects in a conversation with Raya Abirached. Despite his recent successes with releases like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, the Bollywood icon hinted at a project more in tune with his age. SRK expressed his desire to start filming around March-April the following year, emphasizing his intention to portray a protagonist that aligns with his age and experience.