SRK, Rani Mukerji bring back memories in viral dance video

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Over the years, they have given many hit films together like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Their songs and chemistry made them one of the most loved pairs in Indian cinema.

National Award Success

This year was very special for both. At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan, and Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It was the first time both received National Awards, making their fans proud.

To celebrate the win, Shah Rukh shared a video on Instagram with Rani. In the reel, they danced to the song “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri” from Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh wore a blue sweater and jeans with a hand sling, while Rani looked stylish in a white shirt and jeans. SRK wrote, “National award, our wish came true. Congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

The reel went viral within minutes. Fans were happy to see their favourite pair together again. Many commented that it reminded them of Rahul and Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while others called them “the King and Queen of Bollywood.”

Aryan Khan’s Debut Series

The Ba**ds of Bollywood is Aryan Khan’s first project as a director. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal. It will stream on Netflix from September 18.