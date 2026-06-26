SRK reacts as fan says, ‘I love you more than my husband’

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan proved once again why he is called the ‘King of Bollywood’ as he made a memorable appearance at an exclusive event organised by Rohan Corporation in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The evening was filled with music, laughter and heartfelt moments as the superstar interacted with fans, performed to some of his biggest hit songs and thanked the city for its warm welcome.

A stylish entry and a warm welcome

Dressed in a classic all-black outfit with matching sunglasses, Shah Rukh looked effortlessly stylish as he walked onto the stage to roaring cheers. Thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar, with many travelling from different cities. He greeted the audience with a cheerful “Namaskara” in Kannada before expressing his gratitude. “Thank you, Mangaluru! I didn’t know what to expect, but the warmth, love and excitement from the airport to this venue have been incredible,” he said, winning hearts instantly.

A witty reply steals the spotlight

The biggest highlight of the evening came during Shah Rukh’s interaction with fans. A female admirer excitedly confessed, “I love you more than my husband.” Without missing a beat, the actor smiled and replied, “Yeh sab baatein akele mein batani chahiye na.” The crowd burst into laughter, but Shah Rukh quickly added, “I understand your feelings. I’m sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much.”

The sweet exchange soon went viral across social media, with fans praising the actor’s trademark humour and kindness.

The King remains unmatched

Whether through his blockbuster films or his effortless connection with people, Shah Rukh Khan continues to create unforgettable moments wherever he goes. His Mangaluru visit was more than a celebrity appearance; it was a celebration of the love between India’s biggest superstar and the fans who continue to adore him across generations.