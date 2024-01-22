SRK refuses to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a grand return to the silver screen in 2023 after a five-year hiatus. His action-packed films, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan,’ proved to be massive hits, crossing the 1000-crore mark worldwide. Adding to his success, his latest release, ‘Dunki,’ raked in over 450 crores in global box office collections.

Excitement buzzed among fans when reports surfaced suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan might replace Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated project, ‘Inshallah.’ Our exclusive sources too confirmed that SRK had shown interest in the storyline and even took the time to read the script.

However, recent updates might disappoint fans eagerly anticipating this collaboration. According to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan has declined the opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Inshallah.’ Initial reports indicated SRK’s interest, but in a recent meeting, he conveyed his decision not to proceed with the project.

Sources suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is steering away from romantic entertainers, a genre he has extensively explored in his career. Reportedly, SRK believes he has portrayed enough romance on screen and is not inclined to step into that space again unless presented with an extraordinary and unconventional script.

In a statement to Bollywood Hungama, a source disclosed, “Shah Rukh Khan had shown some interest in the script before, however, in the last meeting between the two stalwarts, SRK conveyed his decision of not doing the film to SLB. SRK believes that he has done too much romance on screen and is not looking to step into that space again anytime soon until and unless something out of the box comes his way.”

Fans may have to wait a bit longer to witness the collaboration of these two Bollywood legends on the big screen.