Hyderabad: It is rare to see Bollywood’s biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan on the same stage. In their 30-year careers, they have appeared together only a few times. But this October, they will reunite once again at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, giving fans a moment to remember.

Even though they have followed different paths, the three Khans share a deep bond of friendship and respect. They are known to support each other through every phase of life and celebrate each other’s success. Their friendship goes beyond rivalry and fame, showing the world that true respect never fades.

All Set for Joy Forum 2025

Now, the three Khans are ready to share the same platform again at Joy Forum 2025, happening on October 16-17 in Riyadh under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The event will feature global icons like Dana White, Shaquille O’Neal, MrBeast, Terry Crews, Gary Vaynerchuk, Lee Jung-Jae, and Ryan Seacrest, along with major companies such as Netflix, WWE, DAZN, UFC, Sky Sports, and MBC Studios.

Moments They’ve Shared

The three Khans have created many iconic moments together. They hosted and performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, entertaining the audience with their humor, energy, and dance performances. Their chemistry reminded everyone of the golden era of Bollywood.

Recently, all three also appeared in the series “The Ba*ds of Bollywood.” Although they didn’t share the screen in the same scene, their cameo appearances added star power and excitement to the show.

In earlier years too, fans saw them together at the Loveyapa film screening in Mumbai, where Shah Rukh and Aamir hugged while Salman greeted them warmly.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan together again, Joy Forum 2025 promises to be one of the most unforgettable moments in global entertainment history.