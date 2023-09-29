SRK takes dig at trollers who claimed ‘Jawans’ box office numbers are fake

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the enormous success of his recent action-thriller film, ‘Jawan.’ Recently, the actor took to X to facilitate an interactive ‘AskSRK’ session with his fans.

During the interaction, one of the users asked SRK, “@iamsrk What about fake collection numbers of Jawaan? So many news that produces are spreading fake collection numbers.”

To this, the ‘Jawan’ actor replied in a witty style, “Chupp baith aur ginta reh…bas!!! Don’t get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan.”

Another fan inquired as to which of his characters his wife Gauri liked the most. He asked, “I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character #AskSRK.”

To this SRK replied, “She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn’t like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawan.”

During #AskSRK session Shah Rukh answered several questions related to his film, and industry friends.

Previously, post the success of Jawan, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released ‘Jawan’, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee.