SRK to Akshay: List of actors who received death threats

Mumbai: Everyone dreams of becoming successful in terms of wealth and popularity but did you ever think how tough it is to maintain that popularity and remain secure? No! You might be thinking that the life of celebrities is so happening but trust us the more popularity you gain the more problems you have to face.

Public figures become famous because of the common man but they don’t have easy access to their fans and well-wishers. VIPs have a lot of enemies who keep them threatening from time to time. We have seen that several Bollywood celebrities and other prominent personalities have received threats and were attacked by mobs in the past. Now the latest to receive threats from unknown persons are Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

According to Nagpur police, an unknown caller on Tuesday called up the Nagpur Police control room and claimed that bombs have been planted at several places in Mumbai including the residences of Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The caller further said that 25 persons had already reached Dadar as they had planned to execute further attacks, according to police.

There are several other Bollywood celebrities who have even directly received hoax calls in the past. Here’s list.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

The latest to join the list is Big Bachchan. An unidentified caller had informed Nagpur police on Tuesday that bombs had been placed nearby Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The Mumbai police seem very active after the hoax call was received and security has been also beefed up around the actor’s residence.

2. Dharmendra

An unknown caller has mentioned the name of the veteran actor and husband of former BJP MP Hema Malini among others who are on their radar. The police have also set up the nakas around the actor’s home. The Nagpur Police were told by the hoax caller that the gang has planted bombs nearby Dharmendra’s residence too.

3. Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

One of the top popular Punjabi singers Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead mercilessly in 2022. After his death, Salman Khan has also received threats. The security for Bhaijaan has been beefed up since then as a preventive measure. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, too received a death threat note while out for a morning walk soon after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is close to almost every Indian too was under the scanner of the gangsters. He and his family members’ lives were in danger when a man threatened to plant a bomb at his Mannat home in January 2022. The man was apprehended by Mumbai police very quickly but SRK was advised to check security before making public appearances.

5. Akshay Kumar

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar was provided Z plus security cover after he received a death threat from underworld gangster Ravi Pujari. It is reported that Akshay Kumar was Ravi Pujari’s main target for a long time.