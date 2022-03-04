SRK to do film with AbRam? See actor’s viral tweet

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan loves interacting with his fans on social media. He often hosts ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter where he responds to the questions in the most witty fashion. Both his die-hard fans as well as Twitter trolls keep asking SRK various questions about his family, movies and much more.

The DDLJ on Wednesday (March 2) took the internet by storm as he made a grand come back on Twitter space with his AMA session leaving his fans extremely happy.

Amid his recent interaction, we got our hands on one of his old #AskSRK sessions from 2019. When a fan asked him when he will be doing a film with his little son AbRam, SRK’s response was something that cannot be missed.

A user asked “When are you doing a film with AbRam? Big Fan Sir #AskSRK @imsrk” asked the fan. To this Shah Rukh replied, “As soon as I get his dates.”

In Wednesday’s chat too, SRK left his fans impressed with his charming answers. One of the user asked Pathan, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear…Filmo mai aate reho…Khabro mai nahi”. Replying to this, SRK wrote, “Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan.

Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan https://t.co/ZSdMxjTpRm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Another fan asked him, “ Sir Padhai kaise karun ache se man nahi lagta, SRK replied, “Dimag try kar shayad work karega, Mann pyaar ke liye rakh”.

Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh. https://t.co/TG5xGvwNRD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared the teaser and release date of his much-awaited upcoming film Pathan. He wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Apart from SRK, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the main roles.