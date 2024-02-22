SRK to perform at Ambani’s wedding? Here’s his per event fees

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, has made a successful comeback and left an unforgettable impression on Indian cinema. With three consecutive hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – he has returned to his top spot as one of India’s most loved actors.

SRK Performing at Ambani’s Wedding?

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at the Reliance township in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are set to take place.

Latest – SRK spotted at the Reliance township of Jamnagar ❤️@iamsrk #SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1mE5yJlmPO — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 22, 2024

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat from 1st March to 3rd March 2024, where many global guests are expected.

Reports indicate that Shah Rukh Khan will be entertaining guests with his energetic performance at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities.

The Ambanis and SRK have a close friendship, he had performed along with his wife Gauri Khan on stage for Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan is always in demand when it comes to entertaining audiences at weddings and events; therefore, it’s not surprising that he charge a big amount to perform.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fees for Wedding Performance

Multiple reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan demands Rs 3-4 crores for a wedding performance. But the Bollywood megastar also makes sure that he only does so for people he knows, or when it’s a special request. And for performance at Ambani’s function, we are sure he must be charging a staggering amount.

Image Source: Filmfare

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are anticipated to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests slated to attend the celebrations at Reliance Township.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebrities Ranbir and Alia, as well as singer Diljit Dosanjh, have scheduled performances for the pre-wedding celebrations.