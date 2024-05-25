SRK wears a luxurious Patek Philippe watch for IPL, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for more than his acting – he’s also famous for his great fashion sense and love of luxury. At the recent IPL matches, where he was cheering for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), everyone noticed his stylish watch.

After KKR won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Shah Rukh did a victory lap around the stadium, waving to the fans. During this, people saw that he was wearing a very expensive watch, a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/60G, which cost about Rs. 65,74,000.

Shah Rukh’s choice of watch became a hot topic. It’s not just any watch; it’s known for its quality and style, much like Shah Rukh himself. Despite recent health issues, he keeps supporting his team with the same energy. His presence at the IPL is not just about the sport; it’s about his passion for the game and KKR.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the IPL 2024 final, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Sunday, May 26th. The match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders battling it out against their opponents for the coveted IPL trophy. While Khan’s attendance is yet to be officially confirmed.