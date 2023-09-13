SRK’s Jawan deleted scenes go viral on Reddit, check here

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, ‘Jawan,’ is creating quite a buzz at the box office. Released on September 7, this action-thriller directed by Atlee is on the verge of joining the exclusive Rs 350-crore club in India and is still going strong. Impressively, it has already crossed the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide within just one week of its release, setting new records for Hindi-origin films. It stars Nayanthara in the female lead role.

Amid this ‘Over-The-Top’ excitement around ‘Jawan’, some deleted scenes from the movie are going viral on Reddit.

On Tuesday, a Reddit user posted a picture from Jawan sparking discussions about possible scenes that may have been removed from the final cut of the movie. Another user shared a screenshot and talked about scenes that were omitted in the film’s final version, adding to the intrigue surrounding ‘Jawan.’

Fans are now hoping to see all the ‘deleted scenes in the OTT release of Jawan. The movie is expected to arrive on Netflix in October last week.

More About Jawan

Jawan was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo. The film is a commercial entertainer and features SRK in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief.