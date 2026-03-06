Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is already creating massive buzz among fans even months before its release. The superstar’s rugged look in the action thriller and the scale of the project have made it one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises high-octane action, a powerful story and an ensemble cast featuring several well-known names from the Hindi film industry.

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has now shared interesting details about the film and confirmed that he is also part of the project.

Saurabh Shukla on King’s huge ensemble cast

Speaking in an interview with Hindi Rush, Saurabh Shukla revealed that the film features an unusually large cast. According to him, many big names from the industry have joined the project.

“Not just me, but 70 per cent of the film industry is part of King. All the big names are there,” he said while talking about the scale of the film.

Shukla also described his experience working on the movie as memorable. He praised Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic personality and said interacting with the superstar on set is always entertaining.

“In King, whatever work I have done has been beautiful and memorable for me,” the actor said.

Star-studded cast of King

The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut after her OTT debut with The Archies. The project has gained attention for bringing together a large ensemble cast.

Actors associated with the film include Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal among others.

King is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to feature stylish action sequences. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan completed an intense eight-day shooting schedule at Ellora Studios in Mira Road.

The sequence reportedly takes place during Vijayadashami celebrations, with a massive festive set created for the shoot. Suhana is said to have performed several action stunts herself after undergoing special training.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.