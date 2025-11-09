SRK’s King sets record as India’s costliest action film

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big cinematic spectacle King. The teaser for this highly-anticipated film was unveiled on his 60th birthday, fuelled massive fan excitement. His reunion with director Siddharth Anand the same filmmaker who delivered SRK’s first Rs. 1000-crore blockbuster with Pathaan means that expectations are sky high for King, with even more action and scale promised.

King Budget & Scale

King has reportedly been made on a jaw-dropping Rs. 350 crore production budget, excluding print, publicity and other ancillary expenses. This makes it India’s most expensive action film to date, surpassing previous big-budget Indian action outings.

Sau deshon mein badnaam,

Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam – #KING#KingTitleReveal

It’s Showtime!

In Cinemas 2026. pic.twitter.com/l3FLrUH1S0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

The project originally began as a more modest action-thriller under director Sujoy Ghosh with an estimated budget of around Rs. 150 crore, but when Siddharth Anand came on board, the scale was dramatically increased.

Under Anand’s direction and SRK’s creative freedom, King is set to feature six mega action sequences three filmed on authentic international locations and three constructed on elaborate studio sets. The makers describe it as a “global film made in India,” aiming for Hollywood-level spectacle at a fraction of the Western cost.

Cast & Release

The star-studded cast includes SRK, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan (marking her big-screen debut), Jackie Shroff and others. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

With this collaboration between SRK and Siddharth Anand, backed by a massive budget and global ambition, King is poised to redefine the scale of Indian action cinema.