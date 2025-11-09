SRK’s King sets record as India’s costliest action film

This makes it India’s most expensive action film to date, surpassing previous big-budget Indian action outings

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 9th November 2025 3:26 pm IST
King movie
Shah Rukh Khan (X)

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big cinematic spectacle  King. The teaser for this highly-anticipated film was unveiled on his 60th birthday, fuelled massive fan excitement. His reunion with director Siddharth Anand  the same filmmaker who delivered SRK’s first Rs. 1000-crore blockbuster with Pathaan  means that expectations are sky high for King, with even more action and scale promised.

King Budget & Scale

King has reportedly been made on a jaw-dropping Rs. 350 crore production budget, excluding print, publicity and other ancillary expenses. This makes it India’s most expensive action film to date, surpassing previous big-budget Indian action outings.

The project originally began as a more modest action-thriller under director Sujoy Ghosh with an estimated budget of around Rs. 150 crore, but when Siddharth Anand came on board, the scale was dramatically increased.

Memory Khan Seminar

Under Anand’s direction and SRK’s creative freedom, King is set to feature six mega action sequences  three filmed on authentic international locations and three constructed on elaborate studio sets. The makers describe it as a “global film made in India,” aiming for Hollywood-level spectacle at a fraction of the Western cost.

Cast & Release

The star-studded cast includes SRK, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan (marking her big-screen debut), Jackie Shroff and others. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

With this collaboration between SRK and Siddharth Anand, backed by a massive budget and global ambition, King is poised to redefine the scale of Indian action cinema.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 9th November 2025 3:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button