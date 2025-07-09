Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ has been ruling the hearts and minds of millions across the globe for decades now and undoubtedly, it is a reflection of the strength of his personality, aura and charm. After all, it is not just a name but an emotion to many who are always curious to know each and every detail about their favourite star.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan shares a very special bond with the city of Hyderabad, a connection that his fans are well aware of. He has always openly expressed his fondness for the City of Nizams.

How King Khan is related to Hyderabad

For the unversed, SRK’s mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, hailed from Hyderabad. She was a dedicated social worker here. Furthermore, Fatima was the daughter of a senior government engineer in Hyderabad. This special link to the city has led Shah Rukh Khan to affectionately refer to himself as “half Hyderabadi.”

His tweets, videos, interviews where he is speaking about his love for Hyderabad often go viral and now we got our hands on another old video clip where he is seen speaking about how he wants his kids to visit a city that is close to his parents and also him.

The video clip is from SRK’s movie promotions for Zero film in 2018 when a media person asked him, “Hyderabad k baare mein many people have talked to you about it and your mother used to stay here. Memories are so many with Hyderabad city and I want to know, whenever you sit alone do you think you have missed anything here or mere bache wahan jaayein aur kuch karke aayein?”

To this Shah Rukh Khan immediately replied with a big smile on his face, “My kids haven’t seen so many lovely places. Desh mein bahaut zyada lovely places hain but the places I have been related to, my family’s been related to they haven’t seen. I was watching the election campaign on TV being conducted in front of Charminar and from the time I saw they have restructured the surrounding place and I was really thrilled to watch.”

“So I would really like to bring my children and show them their father’s mother’s city, a city where their father’s mother was born and Charminar of course even though it sounds like tourist but for me it is quite personal. I want them to come and see the city,” he further added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tolichowki Connection

During one of his media interactions, SRK revealed a heartwarming memory about his early years in Hyderabad: “I was adopted by my grandmother because they did not have a boy in their family at that time. So, when I was born to my mother they adopted me. They used to live in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. I spent about 4 years of my life here. Then we shifted to Bangalore. My mom was missing me so she took me back from her mother and we moved to Delhi. My mother’s house is in Hyderabad and my whole mother’s side of the family stays here,” he said.

According to another old video, Shah Rukh Khan’s former home was where ‘Moghal Residency’ currently stands on Tolichowki’s main road. The clip claims that SRK’s maternal grandfather Iftikhar Ahmed used to own a ‘haveli’ (huge mansion) at the same location, which was later sold to local builders.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next film King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. It’s an action thriller featuring the father-daughter duo and is reportedly a remake of the French classic Léon: The Professional. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed SRK’s blockbuster Pathaan.