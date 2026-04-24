SRK’s manager joins Mumbai elite with Bandra property purchase

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager Pooja Gurnani has made news for a major real estate purchase in Mumbai. Along with her husband Hitesh Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, she has bought three luxury apartments in Bandra for a huge Rs 38.21 crore. The deal has caught attention in both Bollywood and Mumbai’s high-end property market.

Premium Homes on Carter Road

The apartments are located on the famous Carter Road in Bandra, one of Mumbai’s most expensive and popular residential areas. The homes are part of a redevelopment project in a building called Varun. Each apartment has a carpet area of around 1,511 square feet along with balconies, making the total combined area nearly 4,776 square feet.

The purchase also includes six parking spaces, which adds more value to the already premium deal. Reports say the project is still under construction and the family is expected to get possession by December 2028.

Registered Under Family Names

The three apartments have been divided among the family members, with Pooja, her husband, and her father each buying one unit. The property transactions were officially registered on April 21, 2026. Reports also mention that the family paid more than Rs 2.16 crore as stamp duty along with registration charges.

The Woman Who Manages The Star

Pooja Gurnani, also known as Pooja Dadlani, has been Shah Rukh Khan’s trusted manager for many years. She handles his films, brand deals, business projects, and public appearances. Known for her close bond with the Khan family, she is one of Bollywood’s most powerful celebrity managers and a strong name behind the superstar’s successful empire.